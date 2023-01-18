Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

