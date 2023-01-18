Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 16,600 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

