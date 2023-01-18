Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 254,813 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Ardelyx worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $620.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

