Strs Ohio Has $590,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of REV Group worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in REV Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

