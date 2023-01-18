Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,635,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,480,000 after buying an additional 84,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,834,000 after buying an additional 143,604 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.4 %

FOX opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.