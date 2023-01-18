Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 431,063 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,063 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Assembly Biosciences worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. Truist Financial lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

