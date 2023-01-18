QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of QuinStreet worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $843.22 million, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

