Strs Ohio Has $602,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

