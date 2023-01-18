Strs Ohio Trims Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $5,591,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

