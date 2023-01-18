SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 165,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $642.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.