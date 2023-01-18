Strs Ohio Sells 2,300 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Clearwater Paper worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $6,416,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

