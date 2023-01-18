Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Home Bancorp worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $332.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

