Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 468.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

