Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

