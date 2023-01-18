Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 303,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 170,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

PGC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $61.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

