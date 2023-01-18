Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Franklin Covey worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $10,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.