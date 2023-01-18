Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 558.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Quanterix worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

