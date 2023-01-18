21,521 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYCR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

