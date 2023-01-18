Assetmark Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

