Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

