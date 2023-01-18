Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,008 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

