Assetmark Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.78. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.