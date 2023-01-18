Assetmark Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

