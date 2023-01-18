Assetmark Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.8 %

TMUS opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

