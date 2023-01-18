Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.76 and traded as high as C$10.77. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 1,031,979 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.77.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

