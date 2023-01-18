Assetmark Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

