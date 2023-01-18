Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

DFS opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

