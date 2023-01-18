A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 5,553.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of A10 Networks worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 336,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

