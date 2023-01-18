Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.12 and traded as high as C$15.75. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 234,564 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

