Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

