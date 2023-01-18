Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$11.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.16, with a volume of 18,462 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$919.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer James Andrew Mclaughlin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,299.20.

(Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.