Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$11.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.16, with a volume of 18,462 shares trading hands.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$919.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
