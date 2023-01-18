Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $238.85

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.85 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 244.80 ($2.99). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 242 ($2.95), with a volume of 626,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.75) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £766.89 million and a PE ratio of 175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.06.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

