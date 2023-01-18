Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,904.01

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,904.01 ($23.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,105 ($25.69). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,085 ($25.44), with a volume of 25,399 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,100 ($25.63) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.74) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.83).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,014.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,050.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,905.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.