International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $680.42

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.42 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 729 ($8.90). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 708 ($8.64), with a volume of 135,279 shares.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £287.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.