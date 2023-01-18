Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,071.04

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,071.04 ($25.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,184 ($26.65). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,161 ($26.37), with a volume of 354,332 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,819 ($34.40) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.72) to GBX 1,700 ($20.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.97) to GBX 2,490 ($30.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,286.17 ($27.90).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,091.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,070.41. The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.