Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,765.34

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.34 ($33.74) and traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($39.41). Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,196 ($39.00), with a volume of 36,059 shares trading hands.

Genus Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5,009.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,045.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,769.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

