Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.29

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.29 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 123.85 ($1.51). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 118.95 ($1.45), with a volume of 5,367,985 shares traded.

CEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.50) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.20 ($1.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

