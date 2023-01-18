Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.59. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 66,281 shares changing hands.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$486.63 million and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

