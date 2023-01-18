L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $342.61

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €342.61 ($372.40) and traded as high as €374.85 ($407.45). L’Oréal shares last traded at €373.90 ($406.41), with a volume of 419,427 shares traded.
L’Oréal Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €348.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €342.95.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Stories
