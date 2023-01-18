Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,045.69

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,045.69 ($37.17) and traded as high as GBX 3,274 ($39.95). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,264 ($39.83), with a volume of 35,733 shares changing hands.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,118.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,047.21. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,703.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.68) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,184.87). In other news, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.68) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,184.87). Also, insider Liz Barber acquired 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($38.50) per share, for a total transaction of £31,550 ($38,499.08).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

