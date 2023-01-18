Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.28. Unico American shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

Unico American Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.06.

About Unico American

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.