Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.28. Unico American shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.
Unico American Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.06.
About Unico American
Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.
