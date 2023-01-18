eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. eMagin shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 103 shares.
eMagin Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at eMagin
In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,058,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 136,180 shares of company stock valued at $119,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
