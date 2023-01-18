eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. eMagin shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 103 shares.

eMagin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at eMagin

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,058,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 136,180 shares of company stock valued at $119,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

eMagin Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in eMagin in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

