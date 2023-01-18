Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.95

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.95 and traded as high as $90.25. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 803 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also

