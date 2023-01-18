Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Global X China Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

