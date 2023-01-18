Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Up 0%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.