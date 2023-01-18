Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 3.2%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 11,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Prime Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

