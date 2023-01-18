COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 1,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,870,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after buying an additional 1,387,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in COVA Acquisition by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 990,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in COVA Acquisition by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 752,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in COVA Acquisition by 440.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 895,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.