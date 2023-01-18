Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 86,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 18,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.88.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

