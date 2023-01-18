Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Increases By 283.3%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CET opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,302.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,788 shares of company stock worth $127,361. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Central Securities by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Securities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

