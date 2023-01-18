Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

